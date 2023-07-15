Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

