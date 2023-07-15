Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

