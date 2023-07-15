Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
