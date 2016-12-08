Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wreath of 4 links (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wreath of 4 links
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 580,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wreath of 4 links. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the RND auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
