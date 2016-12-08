Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wreath of 4 links (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wreath of 4 links

Obverse Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wreath of 4 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wreath of 4 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 580,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wreath of 4 links. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the RND auction for RUB 57,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

