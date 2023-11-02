Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 78,759

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
38057 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

