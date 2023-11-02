Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 78,759
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
38057 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
