Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2361 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search