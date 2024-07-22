Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2361 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

