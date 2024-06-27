Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,740,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

