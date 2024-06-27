Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,740,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (29)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Taisei (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search