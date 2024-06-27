Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 920,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

