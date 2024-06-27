5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (21) XF (12) VF (10) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (10)

