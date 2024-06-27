Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 920,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
