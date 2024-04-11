Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search