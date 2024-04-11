Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

