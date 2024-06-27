5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (12) XF (15) VF (8) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (8) ННР (2)

