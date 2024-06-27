Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7401 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
