Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7401 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search