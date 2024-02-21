Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,075,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8503 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- RND (2)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1418 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search