Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,075,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8503 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1418 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

