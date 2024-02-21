20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8503 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

