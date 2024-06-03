Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,705,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3633 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
