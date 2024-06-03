20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

