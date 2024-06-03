Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,705,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3633 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
