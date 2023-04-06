Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,545,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 23,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
