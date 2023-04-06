Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,545,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 23,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
