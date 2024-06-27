Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (8)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1825 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search