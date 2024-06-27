Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
