Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,850,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
