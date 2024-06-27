Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,850,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
