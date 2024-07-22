Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
