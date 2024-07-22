Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (10)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search