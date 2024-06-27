Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 930,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4644 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

