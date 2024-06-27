Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 930,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4644 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
