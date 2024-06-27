10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4644 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (15) XF (27) VF (16) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

