Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3118 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 66000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Знак - November 17, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Знак - November 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date November 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - April 18, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

