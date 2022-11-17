10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (4) VF (12) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2) PCGS (2)

