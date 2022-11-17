Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25563 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3118 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 66000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
