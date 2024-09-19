10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)