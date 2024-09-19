Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search