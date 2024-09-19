Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search