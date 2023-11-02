Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

