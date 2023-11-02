Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
