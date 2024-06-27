Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26005 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

