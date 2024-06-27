10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (33) AU (20) XF (29) VF (33) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (13) MS62 (9) MS61 (7) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (5) VF20 (2) F12 (1) PF66 (2) DETAILS (6) RB (1) Service NGC (29) ННР (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

