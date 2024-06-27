Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (8)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (20)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26005 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search