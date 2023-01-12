Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
