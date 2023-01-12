Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) Service NGC (1)