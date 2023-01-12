Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

