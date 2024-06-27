Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

