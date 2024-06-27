Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,461,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2666 RUB
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

