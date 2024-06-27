Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,461,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (24)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Empire (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (9)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Rare Coins (22)
- Rauch (8)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (18)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2666 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search