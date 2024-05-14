Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 840,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
