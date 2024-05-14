Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 840,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (15)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1821 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search