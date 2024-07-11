Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8484 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

