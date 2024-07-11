Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8484 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (47) XF (62) VF (46) F (10) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (7) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF25 (6) VF20 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (16) ННР (7) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (36)

AURORA (14)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (9)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (7)

iNumis (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (9)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MUNZE (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (6)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (31)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (13)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Via (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)