Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (214) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8484 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (36)
- AURORA (14)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- iNumis (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (11)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (31)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search