Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,701,734

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

