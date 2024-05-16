Rouble 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (13) XF (18) VF (30) F (10) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (5) VF25 (1) F15 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

