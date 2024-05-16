Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,701,734
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1376 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5394 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
