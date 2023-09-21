Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

