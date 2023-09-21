Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) Service NGC (1)