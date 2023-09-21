Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
1296 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
