Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
165000 $
Price in auction currency 165000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
182790 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

