Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1825 СПБ ПС "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1825 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
165000 $
Price in auction currency 165000 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
182790 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
