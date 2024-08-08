5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1819 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

