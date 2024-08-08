Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 963,145
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1819 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2480 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Raritan Stamps
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1819 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
