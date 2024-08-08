Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 963,145

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1819 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Raritan Stamps (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2480 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Raritan Stamps - June 12, 2020
Seller Raritan Stamps
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1819 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1819 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search