Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1818 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,815,408. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
30825 $
Price in auction currency 2815408 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9688 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1818 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
