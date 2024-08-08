5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1818 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,815,408. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

