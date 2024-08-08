Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1818 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 2,815,408. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
30825 $
Price in auction currency 2815408 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9688 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Artemide Aste - October 29, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1818 СПБ МФ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1818 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

