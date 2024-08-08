Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 12,17 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
