Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 12,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9996 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1936 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1802 СПБ АИ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price

