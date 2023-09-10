Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2151 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1806 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search