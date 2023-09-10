Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2151 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
