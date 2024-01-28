Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 575,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
5542 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

