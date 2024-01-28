Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 575,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
5542 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search