Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark СПБ МК. Restrike. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

