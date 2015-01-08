Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark СПБ МК. Restrike. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
