Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 СПБ МК "Type 1810-1825". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 with mark СПБ МК. Restrike. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

