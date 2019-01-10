Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
