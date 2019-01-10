Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1816 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 72,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3)