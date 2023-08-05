Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

