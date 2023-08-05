Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 ИМ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1814 with mark ИМ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
