Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

