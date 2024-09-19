Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
Сondition
