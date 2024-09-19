Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)