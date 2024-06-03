Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

