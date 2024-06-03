Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service RNGA (1)