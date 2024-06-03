Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
