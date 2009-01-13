Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
  Stack's (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

