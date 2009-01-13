2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1)