Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search