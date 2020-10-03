Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
3832 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
