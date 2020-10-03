2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (1) RB (9) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)