Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
3832 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

