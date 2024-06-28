Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search