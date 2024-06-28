Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1821 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

