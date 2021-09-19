Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1814 with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3871 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,092.5. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1814 КМ АМ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

