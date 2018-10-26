Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1807 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1807 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
819 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1807 КМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

