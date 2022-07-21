Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1806 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1806 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1806 КМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1806 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1806 КМ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3636 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1806 КМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

