2 Kopeks 1806 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1806 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
