2 Kopeks 1806 КМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1806 with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)