Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Stack's (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

