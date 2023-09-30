2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

