Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search