Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
