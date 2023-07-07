Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - January 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Cayón - April 5, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search