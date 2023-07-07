2 Kopeks 1810 ИМ МК "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1810 with mark ИМ МК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (10) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (1)