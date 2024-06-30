Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
