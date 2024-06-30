Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1811 with mark СПБ ПС. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (30)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (4)
  • MUNZE (10)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ПС at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

