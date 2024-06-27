Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (11)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- NIKO (4)
- Numisbalt (5)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (25)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Via (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5383 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search