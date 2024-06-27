Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1824 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5383 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1824 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

