Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 73,856,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
