Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 73,856,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

