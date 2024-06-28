Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 73,856,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ИШ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1825 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
