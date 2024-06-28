Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 73,856,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ИШ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
