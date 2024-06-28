2 Kopeks 1825 ЕМ ИШ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1825 with mark ЕМ ИШ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

