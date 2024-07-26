Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aste (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Bertolami (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Inasta (3)
- Katz (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RedSquare (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (19)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search