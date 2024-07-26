Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1817 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1817 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1817 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search