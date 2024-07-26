Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,970,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

