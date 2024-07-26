Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,970,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
