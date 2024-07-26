2 Kopeks 1815 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (66) XF (32) VF (13) F (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (10) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (16) AU55 (15) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (9) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (8) BN (50) Service PCGS (9) CGC (6) RNGA (11) ННР (13) NGC (24) ANACS (1)

